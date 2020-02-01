NEW ORLEANS — Baylor coach Matt Rhule knew his offense faced an uphill battle against a Georgia defense that ranked 4th in the country in yards allowed.

The Bulldogs held Baylor to just 295 yards of total offense while George Pickens torched the Bears secondary with 12 catches for 175 yards and touchdown, as Georgia cruised to a 26-14 win in the 2020 Allstate Sugar Bowl.

Phil Snow and his defense had no answer for Pickens, who hauled in a 46-yard flea-flicker from Jake Fromm that led to a 26-yard field goal. He would later score on a 27-yard touchdown reception with 12:28 in the 2nd quarter to give Georgia a 10-0 lead.

Jake Fromm completed 20 of 30 passes for 250 yards and a pair of touchdowns. Rodrigo Blankenship kicked a pair of field goals for the Bulldogs who finished the season 12-2.

Georgia was in complete control throughout the first half. Bulldogs outgained Baylor in total offense 272-97 while outscoring the Bears 19-0.

Charlie Brewer played for the first time since suffering a concussion in the first quarter of the Big 12 Championship game. The junior was 24 of 41 for 211 yards and a touchdown before leaving the game in the 4th quarter with a head injury.

Brewer connected with Denzel Mims for a 12-yard score on the Bears' first drive of the 3rd quarter to pull Baylor within 19-7. He would later score on a one-yard quarterback sneak to cut the lead to 26-14.

Facing a 4th and 2 from the Baylor 19-yard line, Georgia holder Jake Camarda executed a perfect fake field goal by rushing over the right tackle for 6 yards. On the next snap, Zamir White would score from 13 yards out to give the Bulldogs a 26-7 lead.

JaMycal Hasty, who finished with 13 yards on 8 carries, became the 12th player in Baylor program history to go over 2,000 yards for his career.

Baylor was the first Power 5 program to win 11 games within two seasons of losing 11 games. The Bears will finish the decade with 83 wins after winning only 83 games from 1990-2009.

