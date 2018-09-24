WACO, Texas – Senior punter Drew Galitz was named Big 12 Special Teams Player of the Week, it was announced today by the conference office.

Galitz was impressive on Saturday in the 26-7 win over Kansas, booming five punts for 228 yards, an average of 45.6 yards per punt with a long of 58. All five of his punts were downed within the 20 for the first time in his career.

The Rowlett, Texas, native also handled kickoff duties, with 6 kickoffs for 338 yards (average of 64.7), including three touchbacks.

Galitz played a big part in preventing the Jayhawks from having field position better than their own 25. In 8 of 11 drives Galitz pinned the Jayhawks back, with no field position better than their own 20-yard line. The other three drives the Jayhawks started at their 25 after Galitz’s three touchbacks.

The senior owns the best punting numbers in the Big 12 with an average of 45.2 yard per punt, which ranks 12th-best nationally.

Galitz and the Bears head out on the road this week, as they are set to visit No. 6 Oklahoma on Saturday, Sept. 29 at 2:30 p.m. CT on ABC.

