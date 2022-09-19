Game of the Week | Cameron Yoe vs. Lorena

The Leopards will host Cameron Yoe in their first district-play of the year

Example video title will go here for this video

LORENA, Texas — We are through four weeks of the Texas High School football season and we've seen everything from insane last second finishes to postgame field proposals on live television. We are expecting nothing less from Week 5.

For our KCEN FNL Game of the Week, our sports crew is traveling to Lorena where the Leopards will host the Cameron Yoe Yoemen in District 11-3A Division I play.

It is the opening week of district play for both teams as they look to jump to the top of the standings. Lorena comes into this game as the favorite with a 3-1 record on the season. Their lone loss came in Week 1 when they battled China Spring in our FNL Game of the Week.

The Yoemen enter with a 2-2 record and are coming off back-to-back losses. Their defense has allowed 45 or more points in those two losses.

While the offense has excelled through four weeks, they'll face a Lorena team that allowed just six points to Waco La Vega last week.

Nicole Shearin will be LIVE from Tiger Field with Lorena head coach Ray Biles at 6 p.m. Friday and with the winning coach during Friday Night Lights at 10 p.m.