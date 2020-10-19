Game of the Week heads to massive District 7-2A Div. I clash, Bosqueville vs. Crawford

The winner of Week 9's Friday Night Lights Game of the Week is likely a co-favorite come playoff time in 2A Div. I Region II.

WACO, Texas — When realignment was released in February, one thing became apparent in 2A Div. I. The winner of District 7 would likely become a co-favorite to win 2A Div. I Region II with San Saba's move to Region I.

This week, all eyes in Region II are on Bulldog Stadium in Bosqueville as the 4-2 Bulldogs host undefeated No. 7 Crawford in what is likely the district championship game and is 6 Sports' Friday Night Lights Game of the Week pick for Week 9 of the Texas High School Football season.

The Bulldogs opened with losses to Holland and 3A Palmer, which are a combined 12-3 this season, before starting a four-game win streak which carries into Friday's contest.

Those wins include a 3-0 start to District 7-2A Div. I play against Rio Vista, Itasca and Valley Mills. The remainder of Bosqueville's schedule will get much tougher as Crawford and Tolar fill Weeks 9 and 10.

The Bulldogs are outscoring opponents 50-13.5 starting with that Riesel win, behind the spark from QB Luke Bradshaw.

On the other sideline, Crawford enters to renew a rivalry brought back by realignment after a 2A Div. I playoff matchup in the 2019 bi-district round, a 32-7 Pirate win. Greg Jacobs, in his first year as head coach after a long tenure as defensive coordinator, has his squad 7-0 and ranked 7th in the state, according to Dave Campbell's Texas Football.

The Pirates have out-scored opponents 39.29-8, leaning on that stifling defense to take down Goldthwaite, Bruceville-Eddy, Axtell, Holland, Tolar, Hamilton and Rio Vista. In seven games, Crawford has pitched three shut-outs.

This week's "Flex" Game of the Week heads to the big-school ranks. Harker Heights and Ellison face off Friday night at Leo Buckley Stadium in Killeen is a massive District 12-6A clash with early playoff implications.

The Knights enter off an upset loss at Bryan in their district opener after going 2-1 through a brutal non-district schedule against Smithson Valley, Georgetown East View and Boerne-Champion.

The Eagles head into their first home game at Buckley this season after getting edged last week in a district-opening clash against Shoemaker.

