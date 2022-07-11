Game of the Week | Kerens vs Crawford

It is time for high school playoffs in Texas High School football and the Crawford Pirates are looking to make a deep run

WACO, Texas — Playoffs?? Yes, we are talking about playoffs. It is finally time for postseason play for Texas High School football and plenty of area teams are taking the field this week.

Many will play on Thursday night, but a matchup of intrigue will come on Friday night when the Crawford Pirates host the Kerens Bobcats at Midway's Panther Stadium.

Crawford capped off an undefeated regular season for the second consecutive year. They finished off the campaign with a 54-0 shutout of the Bruceville-Eddy Eagles.

The Pirates captured the District 8-2A Division I Title and will now look to make a deep playoff run. Kerens is the first team that stands in their way in the Bi-District round.

Greg Jacobs team will be a heavy favorite in this contest and their offense should have no trouble racking up points. The Bobcats went just 3-7 during their regular season and finished fourth in District 7-2A Division I.

The Pirates have the advantage of playing this one close to home as they will faceoff against the Bobcats in Hewitt.

As they prepare for this deep run, they are looking for their second state title and fourth title game appearance in school history.

Nicole Shearin will be LIVE from Panther Stadium with Crawford head coach Greg Jacobs at 6 p.m. Friday and with the winning coach during Friday Night Lights at 10 p.m.