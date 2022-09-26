Game of the Week | Riesel vs Rosebud-Lott

The Cougars will host the Indians in a District 8-2A showdown

WACO, Texas — In our Week 6 FNL Game of the Week, our 6 Sports crew is heading to Rosebud-Lott.

The Cougars will host the Riesel Indians in the second week of District 8-2A Division I play. The Indians and Cougars are 2-2 to begin the season, but both teams are entering year number one in this new, challenging district.

The Indians enjoyed their firs district win against Bruceville-Eddy last Friday night. The Indians took care of business, defeating them 65-12.

Meanwhile, the Cougars are still hunting for their first. They took on Crawford last week, losing 35-0 in a game where the offense never found its rhythm. That was the second time this year that the Cougars have been shut out.

Riesel was shut out in Week 1 but responded with two wins where they scored more than 42 points in each.

These two teams don't have much history playing each other in recent years but it could be the start of a new rivalry in this district as the two schools sit just 29 miles apart.

Matt Lively will be LIVE from Cougar Stadium with Rosebud-Lott head coach Brandon Hicks at 6 p.m. Friday and with the winning coach during Friday Night Lights at 10 p.m.