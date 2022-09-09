Game of the Week | Shoemaker vs Lake Belton

The Shoemaker Grey Wolves will try to bounce back from a tough district loss and face Lake Belton

BELTON, Texas — Our 6 Sports crew is heading to Belton for our Week 4 Game of the Week. The Lake Belton Tigers will be hosting the Shoemaker Grey Wolves in a District 4-5A Division I showdown.

The Broncos are a perfect 3-0 heading into the weekend. It is their first season as a UIL-sanctioned varsity team and they are impressing in the state.

They picked up their first district win of the season against Red Oak last Friday. The Broncos offense edged them out 48-47. This is a unit that has scored 41 or more in all three games.

The Grey Wolves just barely lost to Midlothian in Week 3, dropping the contest 32-27. Their best win of the season came against Chaparral, winning 52-0. The Grey Wolves boast a tough defense that will challenge the Broncos.

Now that district play has begun, everything is on the line for both of these squads. The player to watch out for will be Micah Hudson from Lake Belton who already has a bounty of D1 offers. From Shoemaker, keep an eye out for running back Jamarius Stewart who was First-Team All-District.

Matt Lively will be LIVE from Tiger Field with Shoemaker head coach Toby Foreman at 6 p.m. Friday and with the winning coach during Friday Night Lights at 10 p.m.