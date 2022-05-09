Game of the Week | Rogers vs Troy

The Rogers Eagles will head to Troy in our FNL Game of the Week.

TROY, Texas — It is Week 3 of the high school football season in Central Texas so it's fitting that we have a 3A showdown for our Friday Night Lights Game of the Week.

The Rogers Eagles (3A Division II) are traveling to Troy to take on the Trojans (3A Division I).

Rogers is perfect to begin the year. They upset Academy in Week 1, winning 29 to 23. Last week, the offense came alive, putting up 55 points in a win over Schulenburg.

The Trojans are looking to bounce back after their defense was given a workout from Lexington in Week 2, falling 43-24. The Trojans did defeat the Whitney Wildcats in Week 1 to give them a one in the "W" column.

Despite being one division below the Trojans, Rogers is listed as a 26-point favorite, according to Dave Campbell's. The Eagles are the only team in their district with a perfect record entering Week 3.

Matt Lively will be LIVE from Trojan Field with Trojans head coach Stephen Hermesmeyer at 6 p.m. Friday and with the winning coach during our first Friday Night Lights of the season at 10 p.m.

Then, Sports Director Kurtis Quillin and sports reporter Nicole Shearin will take the reigns of Friday Night Lights from the 6 News studio at 10:10 p.m. You can also stream the show on KCENTV.com, the 6 News mobile app, the KCEN News YouTube page and the 6+ app on Roku or Fire Stick.