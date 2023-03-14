GoFundMe set up to help pay for 'Big' Joe Lombardi's funeral costs

For over 45 years, he was the voice of Copperas Cove High School athletics, best known as the "Voice of the Bulldawgs."

COPPERAS COVE, Texas — A GoFundMe account was created this week to help pay for the late "Big" Joe Lombardi's funeral costs.

Lombardi died on March 9 around 7:45 p.m. due to complications from pneumonia.

For over 45 years, he was the voice of Copperas Cove High School athletics, best known as the "Voice of the Bulldawgs." He either discussed sports on Bulldawg Radio or announced football games as the play-by-play commentator.

Myrna Banzon, the GoFundMe organizer, said the fundraiser was started to help Lombardi's wife, Sherry Hoffpauir, pay for his funeral and medical costs.

"Everybody loves Big Joe and I would love nothing but to be able help but I can not do this alone. I need y'all's help as well," Banzon wrote.

The goal is to raise $20,000.