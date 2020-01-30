TEMPLE, Texas —

The Sammons Golf Course in Temple was named Golf Advisor’s “Most Improved” course on Jan. 30. The golf course has been recognized nationwide and made the #23 spot on the list, which included golf courses in Florida, California, and Hawaii.

Sammons is owned by the City of Temple and managed by the Parks & Recreation Department.

The Golf Advisor rankings were based on user reviews, which pointed to the City of Temple’s 2018 greens renovation as the main reason for the great golfing experience at Sammons.

The six-month-long greens resurfacing project improved drainage and provided new putting greens for golfers. Along with that, Temple built two complexes and rearranged the order of the course.

“We are honored to make Golf Advisor’s “Most Improved” courses list and be nationally recognized for the services we are providing to Temple’s residents and visitors,” Director of Golf for the City of Temple Jeff Ward said. “Increasing the number of golfers of all ages in our area and making golf accessible to all players continues to be our main objective.”

For more information or to book a tee time, visit the Sammons Golf Course website.

