UMHB's Board of Trustees approves new golf clubhouse, practice facility

Both Earl Santee of Populous and Hall of Famer golfer Ben Crenshaw will help design the new facilities.

BELTON, Texas — A game changer is on the horizon for University of Mary Hardin-Baylor's men and women's golf programs.

The clubhouse will be designed by architect Earl Santee of Populous, a widely-acclaimed sports venue designer who created award-winning venues like Yankee Stadium in New York. He also designed UMHB's own Crusader Stadium.

The practice facility, which will consist of three holes and short-game practice area, will be designed by Ben Crenshaw, a native Texan, Hall of Fame golfer and world-renowned golf course architect.

"Wow, what an honor it will be for our ladies to train in a top-notch practice facility created and designed by Ben Crenshaw, a legend in the game of golf," said Women's Golf Head Coach Jackie Ralston. "This will certainly be a game changer that elevates UMHB's golf program both within our conference and at the national level. It will attract many talented players to consider UMHB when looking for a university that offers opportunities of excellence on the golf course and in the classroom."

"I am so grateful for the vision of our university leaders and their dedication to excellence in all things," said Men's Golf Head Coach Jordan Cox. "Having world-class designers like Ben Crenshaw and Earl Santee working on this project is mind-blowing, especially when you see how excited they both are about working together for UMHB. I cannot wait to see the dream of this facility come to fruition."

Both the clubhouse and practice facility will be located on campus, west of Nolan Creek. The school did not say when they expect construction to be complete.