PLANO, Texas, Sept. 5, 2018 – Six Texas high school football stars have been recognized in the first week of the 2018 Built Ford Tough Texas High School Football Player of the Week program.

In its thirteenth consecutive year, Ford Motor Company’s Player of the Week program is again honoring six outstanding student-athletes each week of the 2018 regular season, recognizing one player in each of the state’s six athletic classifications. The winners are chosen for athletic achievements on the field, as well as for outstanding scholarship and community involvement. These players are the embodiment of Ford’s Go Further commitment.

This week’s winning athletes join a long list of remarkable players recognized for their exceptional efforts.

Class 3-A: Ameer Lee, Sr., Running Back / Defensive Back, Groesbeck

Groesbeck senior Ameer Lee took the ball and ran with it on Friday night as the Goats beat the Rice Bulldogs 60-3. The running back/defensive back had 424 total yards, with 4 touchdowns. This team leader has a strong work ethic and great versatility in all aspects of the game, according to his coaches.

