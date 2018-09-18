Dick Scott Ford to Present Built Ford Tough Texas High School Football Player Of The Week Trophy to Groesbeck High School’s Ameer Lee

What: Trophy presentation for Groesbeck High School’s Ameer Lee. In its thirteenth consecutive year, Ford Motor Company’s Player of the Week program is again honoring six outstanding student-athletes each week of the 2018 regular season, recognizing one player in each of the state’s six athletic classifications. The winners are chosen for athletic achievements on the field, as well as for outstanding scholarship and community involvement. These players are the embodiment of Ford’s Go Further commitment Who: Eric Harwell, General Manager at Dick Scott Ford, will present the trophy to Ameer Lee. When: Friday, September 21, 2018 8:45 am Where: Groesbeck High School [at Pep Rally] 1202 N Ellis St Groesbeck, Texas

Class 3-A: Ameer Lee, Sr., Running Back / Defensive Back, Groesbeck

Groesbeck senior Ameer Lee took the ball and ran with it on Friday night as the Goats beat the Rice Bulldogs 60-3. The running back/defensive back had 424 total yards, with 4 touchdowns. This team leader has a strong work ethic and great versatility in all aspects of the game, according to his coaches.

How student-athletes are nominated at PlayeroftheWeek.com

Students recognized by Ford Motor Company, Texas Ford dealers and the Built Ford Tough media advisory board as Players of the Week excel in three categories:

Individual performance on the field, including significant game statistics

Contribution to the team’s success through individual leadership abilities

Performance off the field, including academic success and good community citizenship

Fans, coaches and media can nominate athletes at PlayeroftheWeek.com, as well as catch up with winners, view video clips of players in action and get the latest program details.

© 2018 KCEN