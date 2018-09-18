Dick Scott Ford to Present Built Ford Tough Texas High School Football Player Of The Week Trophy to Groesbeck High School’s Ameer Lee
Class 3-A: Ameer Lee, Sr., Running Back / Defensive Back, Groesbeck
Groesbeck senior Ameer Lee took the ball and ran with it on Friday night as the Goats beat the Rice Bulldogs 60-3. The running back/defensive back had 424 total yards, with 4 touchdowns. This team leader has a strong work ethic and great versatility in all aspects of the game, according to his coaches.
How student-athletes are nominated at PlayeroftheWeek.com
Students recognized by Ford Motor Company, Texas Ford dealers and the Built Ford Tough media advisory board as Players of the Week excel in three categories:
- Individual performance on the field, including significant game statistics
- Contribution to the team’s success through individual leadership abilities
- Performance off the field, including academic success and good community citizenship
Fans, coaches and media can nominate athletes at PlayeroftheWeek.com, as well as catch up with winners, view video clips of players in action and get the latest program details.