PONTE BUGGIANESE, Italy – Two nights after the Baylor women’s post players helped the Lady Bears dominate in victory, Wednesday the guards took front stage as the trio of Chloe Jackson, Alexis Morris and Moon Ursin combined for 39 points in Baylor’s 77-46 win over TK Hannover (Germany) at the Sandro Pertini Sport Center.

After a competitive first quarter that saw Baylor leading 22-15, the Lady Bears scored the final 16 points of the second quarter to take a 41-23 lead at half. BU added on by starting the third quarter with a 12-5 capped by Chloe Jackson’s jumper with 4:46 left in the frame. The Lady Bears scored nine unanswered to begin the fourth quarter and coasted from there.

Jackson tied for the game-high with 14 points along with TK Hannover’s Veeshaundra Young who scored 14 off the bench. Ursin and Morris each had all-around games for BU with Ursin scoring 13 points, adding four steals while grabbing six boards. Morris scored a dozen points and had six rebounds while Jackson was 5-for-10 from the floor and had only one turnover spelling Morris at point guard.

For the second-straight game, freshman Caitlin Bickle had 10 points while fellow frosh Queen Egbo grabbed a team-high seven rebounds while adding three steals and three blocks.

TK Hannover, fresh off a 64-46 win over Kentucky Tuesday, hit just 25 percent (17-68) of its shots from the floor, and the Lady Bears turned their opponent’s 22 turnovers into 29 points on the other end.

The Lady Bears play their final game of the tour of Italy Saturday in Trieste, Italy vs. Muggia Select at 7 p.m. Central European Time (Noon CDT). Baylor will look to sweep the tour after a 101-59 win over Bosnia/Herzegovina Monday.

BAYLOR QUOTES

Baylor head coach Kim Mulkey on the win over TK Hannover …

“It was a very physical game. We knew that they were a very good team, they just played Kentucky and beat Kentucky by about 18 the other night. I thought our kids matched their physical play. I thought we saw production from a lot of new faces, and we’re definitely out of shape, but we’re not supposed to be in shape in the middle of August. But, it is a win nonetheless and we’re having a blast in Italy.”

Mulkey on the newcomers …

They’re doing fine. They want to do good, and when you want to do good sometimes you’re more worried about how coach is responding to how I do on the floor instead of just playing. I know we’ve got a good basketball team, and we’re going to be special if we can stay healthy, all get on the same page and they’re a fun group to be around.”

Sophomore guard Moon Ursin on her performance vs. TK Hannover …

“It felt great just to be able to have my team behind back encouraging me especially after last year. I still have a lot of things to work on, but today was great for me. It was a relief, basically so I had fun today and I’m excited.”

Ursin on early chemistry …

“It’s amazing, the girls I came with: Didi, Alexis and to have Trinity back, they’re great. We have the best two post players in the league. And then, our freshmen are really good. Caitlin had a great game last time, Queen continued to get on the boards and be a strong post. So, I think we’re going to do very well this year.”

Ursin on the trip to Italy …

“It’s amazing. A lot of people take their lifetime to save for this. And, we have this opportunity right here, right now at our age. And, it’s incredible. We’re extremely grateful; I am personally thanking Coach Mulkey and the staff, and Baylor University for this opportunity. It’s been fun and I’m so glad I got the opportunity to be a part of it.”

