Hammett resigns as Copperas Cove football coach

After two years, Jason Hammett has stepped down from his role with the Bulldawgs.

COPPERAS COVE, Texas — When the 2022 Texas high school football season begins, the Copperas Cove Bulldawgs will have a new head coach.

Jason Hammett resigned Tuesday as Cove's head football coach & athletic director after two years, he confirmed to 6 Sports.

Hammett was promoted to head coach ahead of the 2020 season after Jack Alvarez left the Bulldawgs for Cuero following the 2019 season. With Hammett in the lead role, Copperas Cove went 2-18 with two one-win seasons and one total win in District 12-6A play.

Cove will be on to its third head coach in five years with the previous two only staying for two seasons. Jack Welch, who stepped down after the 2017 seasons, spent 24 in charge of the Bulldawgs.