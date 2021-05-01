Hannah Gusters officially transferring to LSU

Gusters, a McDonald's All-American and the No. 2 rated center in high school basketball in 2020, spent one season at Baylor and had six double-figure scoring games with a career-high of 22 points against Northwestern State.

"This is a great opportunity to be part of Coach Mulkey's first team at LSU and to do whatever I can to help bring our program back to the national spotlight," Gusters said. "I trust Coach Mulkey and I know what she can do. She built the Baylor program from the ground up and I'm just excited to be part of what she's going to do at LSU."