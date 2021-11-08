Harker Heights' home opener called off due to water main break

Killeen ISD made the announcement roughly 2-1/2 hours before kickoff after the break prevented them from operating the stadium.

KILLEEN, Texas — Harker Heights' football home opener will have to wait.

Thursday, just 2-1/2 hours before kickoff, the Killeen Independent School District announced the Knights' game, set for 7 p.m. against Round Rock McNeil, would not be played due to a "substantial water main break" at Leo Buckley Stadium.

The district's announcement said repairs wouldn't be completed prior to kickoff, preventing the stadium from having usable restrooms and concession stands in the stadium and locker rooms.

According to KISD, the two school districts are working to determine a new date for the game.

Harker Heights is 2-0 with wins over Pflugerville Weiss and Georgetown East View to start the season.