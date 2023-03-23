Head Football Coach Jerry Edwards to leave Harker Heights for DFW

COLLEYVILLE, Texas — Harker Heights will begin the 2023 season with a new head coach for the first time in 10 years.



On Thursday, March 23 Jerry Edwards accepted the head football coach position with Colleyville Heritage in the Dallas/Fort Worth metroplex.



Edwards has led the Knights since 2013, his first head coaching job after working alongside former Midway Coach Jeff Hulme at Fort Bend Clements and Mansfield.



In his final season with Harker Heights, Edwards helped guide the Knights to a 12-2 record, a District 12-6A championship and a berth in the 6A Division II Region II Final against DeSoto.



Harker Heights is the lone remaining 6A school in Killeen ISD, after Chaparral HS opened in August 2022.