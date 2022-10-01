Head Coach Kevin Hoffman decides not to retire from Mart ISD

Head Coach Kevin Hoffman will continue his reign of coaching 31 years at Mart ISD.

Mart ISD head football coach Kevin Hoffman confirms with 6 News he will not be retiring as previously stated.

In the beginning of January, Hoffman previously announced his retirement confirming the news with 6 News Sports Reporter Niki Lattarulo.

Hoffman served as Mart's assistant coach for 13 years, the final seven as head coach. He also won his fourth title as an assistant coach at Mart.

Hoffman made it to the Regional Semifinals in 2016, won state titles in 2017, 2018, and 2019, ended as state runner-up in 2020 and was a state semifinalist in 2021 during his time as head coach.