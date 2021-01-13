Heart of Texas FCA names coaches for 2021 Victory Bowl

The local Fellowship of Christian Athletes chapter has announced who will guide this year's All-Star games.

WACO, Texas — It's a summertime staple in Central Texas: The Heart of Texas FCA's Victory Bowl.

Some of the area's top athletes and coaches take part every summer, in football, cheer, volleyball, baseball and softball.

Tuesday, the Heart of Texas FCA announced the coaches for the 2021 Victory Bowl.

For the "Red Team," Whitney's Mark Byrd will take charge on the gridiron, with Riesel's Keith Stifflemire, Moody's Lonnie Judd, Vanguard College Prep's Luke Pilant and Axtell's Rusty Reynolds alongside him.

Coaching the Red volleyball team will be Italy's Shauna Steinmetz and China Spring's Melissa Cole. On the diamond, Temple's Dallas Robertson will join McGregor's Robert Gough and Bruceville-Eddy's Mitch Guerra in baseball while Abbott's Johnny Jones will lead softball alongside Riesel's Don Johnson and Bremond's K.L. Groholski.

For the "Blue Team," Holland's Brad Talbert will take the lead alongside Troy assistant Paul Williams, Rice's Andy Mills, Texas Wind coach Travis Kaddatz and Robinson assistant Rafael Williams in football.

On the hardwood, Teague's Ashley Montalvo and Kelbi Holcomb from Connally will lead the Blue volleyball team.

Mexia's Evan Simpson, Bosqueville's David Anderson and Academy's Garrett Vail will lead the Blue baseball team. Guiding the softball side are Blooming Grove's Keith Ryno, Connally's Brad Kennedy and Waco High's Manny Ordones.

Hamilton's Patricia Leach will lead the Victory Bowl cheer squad.