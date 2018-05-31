The schedule for the 2018 Baylor Football season has been released and the times announced for three football games, the Big 12 Conference announced Thursday.
Game times and channel
Sept. 1 – Abilene Christian at McLane Stadium, 7 p.m. CT on FSN
Sept. 16 - Duke at McLane Stadium, 2:30 p.m. on FS1
Oct. 25 - West Virginia at Milan Puskar Stadium, 6 p.m. CT on FS1
Baylor Football 2018 schedule
Sept. 1 - Abilene Christian, FSN, 7 p.m. CT
Sept. 8 - at UTSA
Sept. 15 - Duke, FS1, 2:30 p.m. CT
Sept. 22 - Kansas
Sept. 29 - at Oklahoma
Oct. 6 - Kansas State
Oct. 13 - at Texas
Oct. 25 - at West Virginia, FS1, 6 p.m. CT
Nov. 3 - Oklahoma State (Homecoming)
Nov. 10 - at Iowa State
Nov. 17 - TCU
Nov. 24 – vs. Texas Tech (Arlington, Texas)