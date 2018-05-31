The schedule for the 2018 Baylor Football season has been released and the times announced for three football games, the Big 12 Conference announced Thursday.

Game times and channel

Sept. 1 – Abilene Christian at McLane Stadium, 7 p.m. CT on FSN

Sept. 16 - Duke at McLane Stadium, 2:30 p.m. on FS1

Oct. 25 - West Virginia at Milan Puskar Stadium, 6 p.m. CT on FS1

Baylor Football 2018 schedule

Sept. 1 - Abilene Christian, FSN, 7 p.m. CT

Sept. 8 - at UTSA

Sept. 15 - Duke, FS1, 2:30 p.m. CT

Sept. 22 - Kansas

Sept. 29 - at Oklahoma

Oct. 6 - Kansas State

Oct. 13 - at Texas

Oct. 25 - at West Virginia, FS1, 6 p.m. CT

Nov. 3 - Oklahoma State (Homecoming)

Nov. 10 - at Iowa State

Nov. 17 - TCU

Nov. 24 – vs. Texas Tech (Arlington, Texas)

