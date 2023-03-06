x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Sports

High School Baseball State Tournament Schedule

High School baseball post season play wraps up this week with two area teams heading to the state tournament.

More Videos

TEMPLE, Texas — And then there were two. 

After the West Trojans fell in Game 3 of the Regional Final against Maypearl on Saturday, two area teams were left standing. 

Here's a rundown of the state tournament schedule and 6 Sports will keep you updated with scores:

1A State Semifinal

Abbott vs. Kennard

  • Wednesday at 9 a.m. at Dell Diamond in Round Rock

Nazareth vs. Fayetteville

  • Wednesday at 12 p.m. at Dell Diamond in Round Rock

1A Championship

  • Thursday at 9 a.m. at Dell Diamond in Round Rock

4A State Semifinal

China Spring vs. Sinton

  • Wednesday at 4 p.m. at UFCU Disch-Falk Field in Austin

Canyon Randall vs. Texarkana Liberty-Eylau

  • Wednesday at 1 p.m. at UFCU Disch-Falk Field in Austin

4A Championship

  • Thursday at 6:30 p.m. at UFCU Disch-Falk Field in Austin

KCEN Related Stories:

Related Articles

Before You Leave, Check This Out