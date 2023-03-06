High School Baseball State Tournament Schedule

High School baseball post season play wraps up this week with two area teams heading to the state tournament.

TEMPLE, Texas — And then there were two.

After the West Trojans fell in Game 3 of the Regional Final against Maypearl on Saturday, two area teams were left standing.

Here's a rundown of the state tournament schedule and 6 Sports will keep you updated with scores:

1A State Semifinal

Abbott vs. Kennard

Wednesday at 9 a.m. at Dell Diamond in Round Rock

Nazareth vs. Fayetteville

Wednesday at 12 p.m. at Dell Diamond in Round Rock

1A Championship

Thursday at 9 a.m. at Dell Diamond in Round Rock

4A State Semifinal

China Spring vs. Sinton

Wednesday at 4 p.m. at UFCU Disch-Falk Field in Austin

Canyon Randall vs. Texarkana Liberty-Eylau

Wednesday at 1 p.m. at UFCU Disch-Falk Field in Austin

4A Championship

Thursday at 6:30 p.m. at UFCU Disch-Falk Field in Austin

