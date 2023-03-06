High School Baseball State Tournament Schedule

TEMPLE, Texas — And then there were two.
After the West Trojans fell in Game 3 of the Regional Final against Maypearl on Saturday, two area teams were left standing.
Here's a rundown of the state tournament schedule and 6 Sports will keep you updated with scores:
1A State Semifinal
Abbott vs. Kennard
- Wednesday at 9 a.m. at Dell Diamond in Round Rock
Nazareth vs. Fayetteville
- Wednesday at 12 p.m. at Dell Diamond in Round Rock
1A Championship
- Thursday at 9 a.m. at Dell Diamond in Round Rock
4A State Semifinal
China Spring vs. Sinton
- Wednesday at 4 p.m. at UFCU Disch-Falk Field in Austin
Canyon Randall vs. Texarkana Liberty-Eylau
- Wednesday at 1 p.m. at UFCU Disch-Falk Field in Austin
4A Championship
- Thursday at 6:30 p.m. at UFCU Disch-Falk Field in Austin
