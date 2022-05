High School Softball, Baseball schedule for Week 4 of the playoffs

A week after controversy on the baseball field, 17 Central Texas teams are still alive in the Texas High School Softball & Baseball playoffs.

TEMPLE, Texas — Last week, the round ended in controversy surrounding a pitch count in the Academy-Whitney series in the baseball second round.

Now, the stakes only increase as 17 teams are still alive on both brackets, combined, with one area softball team able to clinch a spot in Austin this week.

Wednesday, Central Texas Christian School fell to Midland Classical in the TAPPS Div. IV state championship game.

Below is the schedule for the week.

Softball

Class 6A Region II Semifinal

Midway vs. The Woodlands

Game 1: 7 p.m. Thursday @ Madisonville H.S.

Game 2: 7 p.m. Friday @ Madisonville H.S.

Game 3*: TBD Saturday @ Madisonville H.S.

Class 4A Region III Semifinal

Lake Belton vs. El Campo

Game 1: 7 p.m. Thursday @ Texas A&M's Davis Diamond

Game 2: 5 p.m. Friday @ Texas A&M's Davis Diamond

Game 3*: 30 minutes after Game 2

Class 3A Region III Semifinal

Lorena vs. Diboll

Game 1: 7 p.m. Wednesday @ Madisonville H.S.

Game 2: TBD Thursday

Game 3*: TBD Saturday @ Madisonville H.S.

Class 2A Region II Semifinals

Axtell vs. Hico

Game 1: 6 p.m. Friday @ Cleburne H.S.

Game 2: Noon Saturday @ Cleburne H.S.

Game 3*: 30 minutes after Game 2

Crawford vs. Archer City

Game 1: 7 p.m. Thursday @ Weatherford H.S.

Game 2: 1 p.m. Saturday @ Weatherford H.S.

Game 3*: 30 minutes after Game 2

Class 2A Region IV Semifinal

Thorndale vs. Ganado

Game 1: 6:30 p.m. Wednesday @ La Grange H.S.

Game 2: 6:30 p.m. Thursday @ La Grange H.S.

Game 3*: 2 p.m. Saturday @ La Grange

Class 1A Region IV Final

Bartlett vs. D'Hanis

Winner-take-all: 7 p.m. Friday @ Marion H.S.

Baseball

Class 4A Region III Quarterfinal

China Spring vs. Rusk

Winner-take-all: 7 p.m. Saturday @ Crandall H.S.

Class 3A Region III Quarterfinal

Franklin vs. Whitney

Game 1: 7 p.m. Thursday @ Salado H.S.

Game 2: 7 p.m. Friday @ Salado H.S.

Game 3*: 6 p.m. Saturday @ Salado H.S.

Lorena vs. Cameron Yoe

Game 1: 7 p.m. Thursday @ Lake Belton H.S.

Game 2: 4 p.m. Saturday @ Lake Belton H.S.

Game 3*: 30 minutes after Game 2

Class 2A Region II Quarterfinal

Bosqueville vs. Tolar

Game 1: 7 p.m. Thursday @ Midway H.S.

Game 2: 7 p.m. Friday @ Tarleton Baseball Complex in Stephenville

Game 3*: TBD Saturday

Axtell vs. Valley Mills

Winner-take-all: 7:30 p.m. Thursday @ Waco ISD Stadium

Class 2A Region IV Quarterfinal

Thorndale vs. Shiner

Game 1: 7 p.m. Thursday @ La Grange H.S.

Game 2: 7 p.m. Friday @ La Grange H.S.

Game 3*: 2 p.m. Saturday @ La Grange H.S.

Class 1A Region II Semifinal

Abbott vs. Hubbard

Game 1: 7 p.m. Thursday @ West H.S.

Game 2: 7 p.m. Friday @ West H.S.

Game 3*: 3 p.m. Saturday @ West H.S.

(* = if necessary)