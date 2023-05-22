High School Softball & Baseball Scores | Regional Softball Finals & Baseball Regional Semifinals

One central Texas softball team is one win from another trip to the State Tournament in Austin.

TEMPLE, Texas — And then, there were five.

Five teams from Central Texas remain in the 2023 Texas high school softball and baseball playoffs, with just one softball team left to compete for the state championship.

Crawford has played in the past three state tournaments, winning two of the past three 2A softball crowns. It's now the area's only softball team that can wrap up a spot at McCombs Field in Austin.

In baseball, Abbott can become the first area baseball team to clinch a spot in Round Rock if it wins its series against Dodd City in the 1A Region II Final.

6 Sports has gathered the schedule for the fifth week of the playoffs and will update with scores as able.

Softball

2A Region II Final

Crawford vs. Trenton - Single game

1 p.m. Saturday at Waxahachie H.S.

Baseball

4A Region III Semifinal

China Spring vs. Carthage - Best-of-3 series

4:30 p.m. Thursday at Forney H.S.

30 minutes after Game 1

3 p.m. Saturday**

3A Region III Semifinal

West vs. Diboll - Best-of-3 series

7 p.m. Wednesday at Sam Houston State University's Don Sanders Stadium in Huntsville

7 p.m. Thursday at Madisonville H.S.

7 p.m. Saturday at Madisonville H.S.**

2A Region II Semifinal

Bosqueville vs. Collinsville

5 p.m. Thursday at Weatherford H.S.

30 minutes after Game 1

TBD Saturday**

1A Region II Final

Abbott vs. Dodd City

7 p.m. Wednesday at Royse City H.S.

2 p.m. Saturday at Royse City H.S.

30 minutes after Game 2**