High School Softball & Baseball Schedule | Softball State Tournament & Baseball Regional Finals

Crawford softball is headed back to the state tournament for the 4th straight year.

TEMPLE, Texas — Four teams are left standing in the 2023 Texas High School Softball and Baseball playoffs.

After taking down Trenton on Saturday, the Crawford softball team is headed to the 2A state tournament for the fourth straight year. The Pirates have secured 2 of the past 3 state title crowns and are looking to go back-to-back in Austin.

While Crawford punched its ticket to state, China Spring baseball eliminated Carthage for the third consecutive year and became the winningest team in China Spring baseball history.

Over in 1A, the Abbott Panthers clinched their second consecutive trip to the state tournament after defeating Dodd City and became the first area team to secure a spot in Round Rock.

6 Sports has gathered the schedule for this week and will update with scores as able.

Softball

2A State Semifinal

Crawford vs. Weimer - Single game

Tuesday at 4 p.m. at Red & Charline McCombs Field in Austin

Baseball

4A Region III Final

China Spring vs. Taylor - Best-of-3 series

Game 1: Wednesday at 7 p.m. at Baylor Ballpark in Waco

Game 2: Thursday at 4:30 p.m. at Baylor Ballpark in Waco

Game 3: 30 min after Game 2**

3A Region III Final

West vs. Maypearl

Game 1: Thursday at 7 p.m. at Cleburne H.S.

Game 2: Friday at 7 p.m. at Cleburne H.S.

Game 3: Saturday at 7 p.m. at Cleburne H.S.**

1A Region II State Semifinal

Abbott vs TBD (opponent still undetermined) - Single game

Wednesday, June 7th, at 9 a.m. or 12 p.m. at Dell Diamond in Round Rock

** = if necessary