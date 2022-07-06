Abbott Panthers fall in 1A state semifinal

The Abbott Panthers lost 16-0 in the 1A state semifinal to the D'Hanis Cowboys.

ROUND ROCK, Texas — The Abbott Panthers wanted their trip to the Dell Diamond to go a different direction in the 1A state semifinal.

The Panthers faced D'Hanis and found themselves behind quickly after the Cowboys scored three runs in the bottom of the first inning.

Six errors throughout the course of the game plagued Abbott who allowed 16 runs over just four Cowboys' offensive innings.

D'Hanis pitcher Daelyn Gonzales was lights out on the mound. He allowed just two hits through five innings of work, not allowing a run to score.

"This games not gonna define this season for this group and its not gonna define this program. The pack is still gonna be the pack and that's what we talk about all the time and it's a brotherhood," head coach Kyle Crawford said.

The Panthers end their season 21-4-2.

"The best part was looking up and seeing all those former players," Crawford said, "We had a group who won it here and a group that came back and didn't play so great. So they can relate to this too."

