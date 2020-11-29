Central Texas playoff match-ups: 2020 Regional Finals

TEXAS, USA — The playoffs are upon us and the 6 Sports team compiled every playoff match-up that's coming up.
The 6 Sports team compiled every playoff match-up involving a Central Texas 1A-4A team.
From 4A down to 6-man, as the information becomes available, our team will list each match-up, where it'll be played and what time it will start.
4A Div. II
China Spring vs. Carthage
7:30 p.m. Friday at Midlothian ISD Stadium
2A Div. I
Bosqueville vs Crawford
7 p.m. Friday at Midway Panther Stadium
2A Div. II
Mart vs Chilton/Tenaha winner
TAPPS
Bishop Reicher vs First Baptist Academy
1p.m. Saturday in Italy
Live Oak
Eagle Christian