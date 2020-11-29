x
High School

Central Texas playoff match-ups: 2020 Regional Finals

The 6 Sports team compiled every playoff match-up involving a Central Texas team.

TEXAS, USA — The playoffs are upon us and the 6 Sports team compiled every playoff match-up that's coming up.

From 4A down to 6-man, as the information becomes available, our team will list each match-up, where it'll be played and what time it will start.

4A Div. II

China Spring vs. Carthage

7:30 p.m. Friday at Midlothian ISD Stadium

2A Div. I

Bosqueville vs Crawford

7 p.m. Friday at Midway Panther Stadium

2A Div. II

Mart vs Chilton/Tenaha winner

TAPPS

Bishop Reicher vs First Baptist Academy

1p.m. Saturday in Italy

Live Oak

Eagle Christian

