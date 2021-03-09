Week 9 | Game of the Week: Salado at China Spring

The 6 Sports crew will travel to China Spring as the Cougars will host Salado

CHINA SPRING, Texas — In Week 9, 6 News is taking the Game of the Week to one of the area’s most anticipated game.

Salado visits China Spring in a District 9 4A Div. II clash where the undefeated No. 5 ranked Cougars will host the second place team in the district.

China Spring is 7-0 and comes into the match-up as a 10 point favorite.

The Eagles are coming off a 28-7 win over Connally in week eight, and the Cougars are coming off a 41-10 win over Gatesville.

Niki Lattarulo will be live from Cougar Stadium with Salado Head Coach Alan Haire at 6 p.m. Friday and with the winning coach during an all-new Friday Night Lights beginning at 10:10 p.m.