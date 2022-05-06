China Spring, Valley Mills, Abbott headed to UIL State Baseball Tournament

The three schools spread across 4A, 2A, and 1A.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

WACO, Texas — Three area schools will play in the UIL State Baseball Tournament beginning on Wednesday.

China Spring will represent 4A after defeating Carthage in extra innings on Friday night.

The Cougs are returning to the tournament for the first time in 22 years and the first time under head coach Jesse Lopez.

Valley Mills swept through Bosqueville in 2A and will return to state for the second time in three tournaments, and Abbott will represent 1A.

The 2022 2A Region II Champs pic.twitter.com/iRitZpW8kf — Kurtis Quillin (@KurtisQuillin) June 4, 2022

Play will begin Wednesday in Austin and in Round Rock. The schedule is as follows:

1A Semifinals: D'Hanis vs Abbott - Wednesday at 12:00 pm. - Dell Diamond

2A Semifinals: Valley Mills vs New Home - Wednesday at 4:00 p.m. - Dell Diamond

4A Semifinals - Argyle vs China Spring - Wednesday at 1:00 p.m. - UFCU Disch Faulk

The tournament is single elimination, but if these teams win they will advance to championship play on Thursday.

WATCH ||⚾️@CS_Baseball_ is headed to state for the first time in 22 years thanks to clutch hits and big time pitching.



For the 2nd straight night, they battled in extras and took down a foe that seems to pop up in the biggest games. @KCENSports | #UILState | #txhsbaseball pic.twitter.com/FclQFgG7dO — Matt Lively (@mattblively) June 4, 2022

1A Final: Thursday at 9:00 a.m. at Dell Diamond

2A Final: Thursday at 12:00 p.m. at Dell Diamond