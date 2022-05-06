China Spring, Valley Mills, Abbott headed to UIL State Baseball Tournament

WACO, Texas — Three area schools will play in the UIL State Baseball Tournament beginning on Wednesday.
China Spring will represent 4A after defeating Carthage in extra innings on Friday night.
The Cougs are returning to the tournament for the first time in 22 years and the first time under head coach Jesse Lopez.
Valley Mills swept through Bosqueville in 2A and will return to state for the second time in three tournaments, and Abbott will represent 1A.
Play will begin Wednesday in Austin and in Round Rock. The schedule is as follows:
1A Semifinals: D'Hanis vs Abbott - Wednesday at 12:00 pm. - Dell Diamond
2A Semifinals: Valley Mills vs New Home - Wednesday at 4:00 p.m. - Dell Diamond
4A Semifinals - Argyle vs China Spring - Wednesday at 1:00 p.m. - UFCU Disch Faulk
The tournament is single elimination, but if these teams win they will advance to championship play on Thursday.
1A Final: Thursday at 9:00 a.m. at Dell Diamond
2A Final: Thursday at 12:00 p.m. at Dell Diamond
4A Final: Thursday at 6:30 p.m. at UFCU Disch Faulk