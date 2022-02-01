Two Central Texas schools will not allow fans due to threats of violence

Marlin ISD and Mart ISD will not allow fans to attend its junior varsity and varsity games due to 'potential' violence between fans, according to the Marlin ISD.

MARLIN, Texas — Two Central Texas school districts will not allow spectators to watch their basketball games in person due to potential physical and gun violence, Marlin Independent School District announced Monday.

Marlin ISD posted to its Facebook page around 4:45 p.m. and said fans would not be allowed at the junior varsity and varsity games against Mart ISD.

The post said only the parents and/or family members of Marlin senior girls would be allowed to attend.

"We became of aware of violent threats circulating on social media related to the Marlin vs. Mart game. While we appreciate and respect the rivalry of the two schools, the safety of our students and community will always come first, and that is why both superintendents jointly made this decision." said Marlin ISD District Officials.

According to the Mart ISD website, the games are scheduled for Feb. 8. They were scheduled to start at 5 p.m. and 8 p.m. but according to the Facebook post, the games will start at 3:30 p.m.

Marlin Police Chief James Hommel said the Marlin ISD police chief asked for his officers to provide extra security at the game. Hommel did not know why the extra security was necessary.