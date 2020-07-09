6 Sports' Game of the Week heading to Marlin for first time

Marlin will make its debut in the 6 Sports Friday Night Lights Game of the Week when the Bulldogs host Valley Mills on Friday.

MARLIN, Texas — For the first time in Friday Night Lights history, the Game of the Week will be played at Legion Stadium.

The Marlin Bulldogs host the Valley Mills Eagles on Friday in 6 Sports' Week 3 Friday Night Lights Game of the Week.

Sports reporter Niki Lattarulo will be live with Marlin coach David Haynes Jr. during 6 News at 6 p.m. and again with the winning team during Friday Night Lights, which begins during 6 News at 10 p.m..

The Bulldogs enter their home opener at 1-1, opening the season with a 38-13 loss at 3A Riesel and a 21-0 road blanking of former district foe Milano in Week 2.

Marlin has been re-surging under second-year coach Haynes, finishing a highly-improved 2-8 in 2019 after going 0-10 in 2018. The Bulldogs last made the playoffs in 2017, their final year in 3A, as the No. 4-seed.

Valley Mills enters this showdown at 0-2, with tough losses to Milano in Week 1 (32-13) and Santo (21-7) after weather forced the game's late moving from Valley Mills to Dublin.

The Eagles are in their fourth season under Sam Moody, who helped guide the Eagles to the playoffs in 2018 for the first time since 2011 and again in 2019.

Dave Campbell's Texas Football Magazine has picked the Bulldogs to make the playoffs out of District 8-2A Div. I and has Marlin as a 21-point favorite in Friday's contest.

In Week 3's "Flex" Game of the Week, weekend sports anchor Kurtis Quillin will be live from Mike Rosa Athletic Complex in Holland at 6 p.m. as the 2-0 Hornets host Johnson City and then from John Glover Stadium in Little River-Academy with the winner of Friday's bout between 2-0 Academy and 2-0 Groesbeck.

The Bumblebees took down two preseason Top-25 3A Div. II squads on the road to start the Chris Lancaster era, beating Rogers and Clifton. Groesbeck has blown out 3A Div. II Corsicana Mildred and Rice in its second year under Jerry Bomar, the coach who guided Groesbeck to its 1991 3A State Championship.