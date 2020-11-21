x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Central Texas Local News | kcentv.com

HS Football

Central Texas playoff match-ups: 2020 Regional Semi-Finals

The 6 Sports team compiled every playoff match-up involving a Central Texas team.
Credit: Kurtis Quillin/KCEN
The Jonesboro Eagles go through practice on Aug. 5, 2019, ahead of the 2019 Texas High School Football season.

TEXAS, USA — The playoffs are upon us and the 6 Sports team compiled every playoff match-up that's coming up.

The 6 Sports team compiled every playoff match-up involving a Central Texas 1A-4A team.

From 4A down to 6-man, as the information becomes available, our team will list each match-up, where it'll be played and what time it will start.

4A Div. I

La Vega vs Argyle

7:30 Friday in Joshua

Lampasas 

4A Div. II

China Spring vs Sealy

2:00 Friday at College Station High School 

Salado vs Carthage

5:30 Friday at Randall Reed Stadium in New Caney

3A Div. I

Lorena vs Hallettsville

6:30 Friday in Wimberley

3A Div. II

Rogers vs Buffalo

7:30 Friday at Waco ISD Stadium

2A Div. I

San Saba 

Bosqueville vs Lindsay

6:00 Friday at Aledo Highschool

Crawford vs Alvord

7:00 Friday in Alvarado

2A Div. II

Chilton 

Mart vs West Sabine

6:00 Friday Monte Jack Stadium in Crockett

TAPPS

Bishop Reicher

Central Texas Christian 

Vanguard College Prep 

Holy Trinity 

Related Articles