Central Texas playoff match-ups: 2020 Regional Semi-Finals

TEXAS, USA — The playoffs are upon us and the 6 Sports team compiled every playoff match-up that's coming up.
The 6 Sports team compiled every playoff match-up involving a Central Texas 1A-4A team.
From 4A down to 6-man, as the information becomes available, our team will list each match-up, where it'll be played and what time it will start.
4A Div. I
La Vega vs Argyle
7:30 Friday in Joshua
Lampasas
4A Div. II
China Spring vs Sealy
2:00 Friday at College Station High School
Salado vs Carthage
5:30 Friday at Randall Reed Stadium in New Caney
3A Div. I
Lorena vs Hallettsville
6:30 Friday in Wimberley
3A Div. II
Rogers vs Buffalo
7:30 Friday at Waco ISD Stadium
2A Div. I
San Saba
Bosqueville vs Lindsay
6:00 Friday at Aledo Highschool
Crawford vs Alvord
7:00 Friday in Alvarado
2A Div. II
Chilton
Mart vs West Sabine
6:00 Friday Monte Jack Stadium in Crockett
TAPPS
Bishop Reicher
Central Texas Christian
Vanguard College Prep
Holy Trinity