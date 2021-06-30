Connally Cadets name Terry Gerik as new head football coach, athletic director

LACY LAKEVIEW, Texas — Editor's Note: The video above is the announcement of Shane Anderson leaving for Midway HS in June 2021
The Connally Cadets have named Terry Gerik as their new head football coach and athletic director.
Gerik is no stranger to the Cadets, spending the last five seasons as the teams offensive coordinator under former head man Shane Anderson, who left the school to become the head coach at Midway earlier this month.
When Anderson officially left for Midway, Connally named Gerik the interim coach but removed that tag after offering him the position late Tuesday night.
