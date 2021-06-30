Connally Cadets name Terry Gerik as new head football coach, athletic director

Gerik served as offensive coordinator for the last five season under Shane Anderson

The Connally Cadets have named Terry Gerik as their new head football coach and athletic director.

Gerik is no stranger to the Cadets, spending the last five seasons as the teams offensive coordinator under former head man Shane Anderson, who left the school to become the head coach at Midway earlier this month.

When Anderson officially left for Midway, Connally named Gerik the interim coach but removed that tag after offering him the position late Tuesday night.

We are excited to announce that Coach Terry Gerik (@GerikTerry) is the new Athletic Director/Head Football Coach for the Waco Connally Cadets! He was the Offensive Coordinator for Connally for the last 5 years. Congratulations, Coach! #connallycadets #txhsfb #wacotexas #ccyouknow pic.twitter.com/EP2sgpaVpL — Waco Connally Football (@ConnallyCadets) June 30, 2021