COVID-19 concerns force cancellation of Lampasas football game

LAMPASAS, Texas — Gatesville High School Head Football Coach Luke Howard said their game against Lampasas High School Friday was canceled.

Howard said the cancellation was because of COVID-19 concerns with Lampasas players.

The Gatesville Independent School District was told about the situation Monday night. Lampasas ISD made the decision to cancel out of caution.

Howard said his coaches began an immediate search to find a replacement game for Friday night.