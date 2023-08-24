Harker Heights vs. Ellison football game moved to Searles Stadium

The schools say start times will remain the same and all tickets will be honored.

KILLEEN, Texas — Attention football fans, the Aug. 24 game between the Harker Heights Knights and the Ellison Eagles is changing venues.

Instead of being played at Leo Buckley Stadium, the game will be moved to Searles Stadium, located at 4400 Chaparral Road in Killeen, TX.

Start times for the game will reportedly remain the same, and all tickets will still be honored.

Harker Heights will be the home team at the game, and Ellison will be the visitor team.

Killeen ISD apologized for any inconvenience the change may cause.