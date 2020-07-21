High school football, other fall sports, delayed due to COVID-19, UIL says

The decision means high school football will be delayed and practices will not start on Aug. 3rd.

AUSTIN, Texas — The University Interscholastic League announced Tuesday it would delay the start of its fall sports season affecting sports like football and volleyball. The delays varied depending on the size of the school. Practices were scheduled to begin Aug. 3rd.

The first practices for football for 5A and 6A schools were delayed until Sept 7. The first games were delayed until Sept. 24.

The first practices for football for 1A-4A were still scheduled to start Aug. 3 with the first games scheduled for Aug. 27.

Volleyball practices in the two larger districts were delayed to Sept. 7 with the first games beginning Sept. 14. The first volleyball practices in the four smaller districts were scheduled to begin Aug. 3 with the first games Aug. 10.

The highly-anticipated decision comes after the Texas Association of Private & Parochial Schools delayed the start of the fall sports season by five weeks, shortening their football season from 10 games in 11 weeks to six weeks.