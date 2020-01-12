Coach Walker was 52 years old.

LIBERTY HILL, Texas — Liberty Hill head coach Jeff Walker has died after a years-long bout with kidney cancer, according to Texas Longhorns play-by-play voice Craig Way and Austin American-Statesman reporter Rick Cantu. He was 52 years old.

Walker last coached the Liberty Hill Panthers (8-0) on Nov. 20 in a 84-0 win over Austin Navarro. Walker's battle with kidney cancer was a reason he left Rogers a few years ago, according to Way.

Way said “family and health reasons” was what Walker told him at the time of his departure from Rogers.

Coach Walker had been battling cancer for quite a few years.



He’d never want to talk about his health though.



“It’s not about me, it’s about these players,” is what he’d tell me each time I saw him at practice. https://t.co/Khy9epM0X4 — Jake García (@Jake_M_Garcia) December 1, 2020

Liberty Hill regularly made the playoffs in the 4A classification and moved up to the 5A classification in 2020 under Walker's watch. The Panthers went undefeated and won the 5A-2 District 14 title in 2020. Liberty Hill will take the field for the first time since Walker's death in a playoff game against Leander Glenn on Dec. 11.

