Lorena's head football coach retires after 31 seasons with the Leopards

Ray Biles spent 31 years as a high school football head coach, all at Lorena, winning a state championship in 2021.

LORENA, Texas — Lorena will be looking for a new head football coach for the first time since 1992.

Ray Biles confirmed to 6 Sports on Tuesday, Jan. 10 that he is retiring after 31 seasons of coaching the Leopards.

Biles led the Leopards to the 2021 3A Div. I state championship and a 207-141 overall record, according to Dave Campbell's Texas Football magazine.

In the past seven seasons, Lorena made six trips to the playoffs.

This marks the final retirement from the longtime successful coaching trio of La Vega's Willie Williams, China Spring's Mark Bell and now Ray Biles.