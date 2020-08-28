Central Texas high school football 2020 standings: A look at district rankings

As the season moves on, we will keep weekly updates on the district standings for teams in the Central Texas area.

TEXAS, USA — Note: This article will update weekly throughout the season to depict the district standings from week to week. Check back on this story as the season progresses and get the latest high school football updates on kvue.com/hss or directly to your phone by downloading the KVUE App at kvue.com/app.

High school football is back in Texas amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Teams in the 1A through 4A divisions get to start their 2020 seasons on Aug. 27, and the 5A and 6A schools start their respective seasons a few weeks later on Sept. 24.

As the season moves on, KVUE will keep track of all the district standings for teams in the Central Texas area.

Here is a look at those standings:

2A

DIVISION 1

District 12

Bruceville-Eddy: 0-0

Hearne: 0-0

Holland: 0-0

Moody: 0-0

Rosebud-Lott: 0-0

Thorndale: 0-0

Thrall: 0-0

District 14

Brackettville Brackett: 0-0

Center Point: 0-0

Harper: 0-0

Johnson City LBJ: 0-0

Mason: 0-0

Ozona: 0-0

3A

DIVISION 1

District 11

Caldwell: 0-0

Cameron Yoe: 0-0

Little River Academy: 0-0

Lorena: 0-0

McGregor: 0-0

Rockdale: 0-0

Troy: 0-0

District 13

Blanco: 0-0

Comfort: 0-0

Lago Vista: 0-0

Llano: 0-0

Luling: 0-0

DIVISION 2

Buffalo: 0-0

Clifton: 0-0

Franklin: 0-0

Lexington: 0-0

Riesel: 0-0

Rogers: 0-0

4A

DIVISION 1

District 13

Austin Johnson: 0-0

Burnet: 0-0

Comal Canyon Lake: 0-0

Fredericksburg: 0-0

Lampasas: 0-0

Taylor: 0-0

DIVISION 2

District 9

China Spring: 0-0

Gatesville: 0-0

Jarrell: 0-0

Robinson: 0-0

Salado: 0-0

Waco Connally: 0-0

District 14

Austin Achieve: 0-0

Austin Eastside Memorial: 0-0

Geronimo Navarro: 0-0

Manor New Tech: 0-0

SA Young Men's Leadership: 0-0

Wimberley: 0-0

5A

DIVISION 1

District 11

Austin Anderson: 0-0

Cedar Park: 0-0

Georgetown: 0-0

Leander: 0-0

Manor: 0-0

Pflugerville: 0-0

Pflugerville Hendrickson: 0-0

Pflugerville Weiss: 0-0

District 12

Buda Johnson: 0-0

Comal Canyon: 0-0

Dripping Springs: 0-0

Kyle Lehman: 0-0

SA Veterans Memorial: 0-0

San Antonio Harlandale: 0-0

San Antonio McCollum: 0-0

Seguin: 0-0

DIVISION 2

District 13

Bastrop: 0-0

Bastrop Cedar Creek: 0-0

Brenham: 0-0

Elgin: 0-0

Georgetown East View: 0-0

Leander Glenn: 0-0

Leander Rouse: 0-0

Pflugerville Connally: 0-0

6A

District 25

Austin Vandegrift: 0-0

Cedar Park Vista Ridge: 0-0

Hutto: 0-0

Round Rock: 0-0

Round Rock McNeil: 0-0

Round Rock Stony Point: 0-0

Round Rock Westwood: 0-0

District 26

Austin: 0-0

Austin Akins: 0-0

Austin Bowie: 0-0

Austin Lake Travis: 0-0

Austin Westlake: 0-0

Buda Hays: 0-0

Del Valle: 0-0

San Marcos: 0-0