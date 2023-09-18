Killeen ISD football games moving to alternate venues ahead of week 5 matches

KILLEEN, Texas — Killeen ISD has revealed that two week five high school football matchups will have their games played at different venues.
The Ellison-Shoemaker game will be played at Searles Stadium, while the Harker Heights-Pflugerville Weiss match will be held at Leo Buckley Stadium. The games will start at 7 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. respectively.
The current records of all teams are as follows:
- Ellison Eagles: 0-3
- Shoemaker Wolves: 2-2
- Harker Heights Knights: 2-2
- Plugerville Weiss Wolves: 4-0
Searles Stadium is located at 4400 Chaparral Road, while Leo Buckley stadium is located at 500 north 38th Street.
