WFAA announced Tuesday that the station will broadcast the Plano Senior High School vs. Eastwood High School of El Paso football game live on Thursday, September 5 from 7-10 p.m. on the station.

The game will be played at The Ford Center at The Star in Frisco. It is the first time that WFAA has aired a local high school football game in its entirety during primetime on the station.

Longtime WFAA sports icon Dale Hansen will provide color commentary for the broadcast, and Mike Leslie will handle the play-by-play. WFAA sports anchor Joe Trahan, and news anchor Cynthia Izaguirre, are scheduled to report from the sidelines.

WFAA has been raising money to benefit victims of the violence in El Paso through the sale of a specially designed “Don’t Hate in My State” t-shirt designed locally by Bullzerk. T-shirt sales will continue during the game. 100-percent of the proceeds will go to the El Paso Victims Relief Fund, established by the Paso del Norte Community Foundation. The station plans to make a check donation during the broadcast.

