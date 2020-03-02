AUSTIN, Texas — The University Interscholastic League (UIL) announced its new classifications and athletic districts on Monday.

Texas high school districts across the Lone Star State are moving up and down based on the new enrollment numbers from previous years.

Central Texas will see some change, too, with these district realignments. Here is a look at what the district alignments in Central Texas look like:

FOOTBALL:

6A

REGION 4

District 25

Austin Vandegrift

Cedar Park Vista Ridge

Hutto

Round Rock

Round Rock Cedar Ridge

Round Rock McNeil

Round Rock Stony Point

Round Rock Westwood

District 26

Austin

Austin Akins

Austin Bowie

Austin Lake Travis

Austin Westlake

Buda Hays

Del Valle

San Marcos

5A DIVISION I

REGION 3

District 11

Austin Anderson

Cedar Park

Georgetown

Leander

Manor

Pflugerville

Pflugerville Hendrickson

Pflugerville Weiss

District 12

Buda Johnson

Comal Canyon

Dripping Springs

Kyle Lehman

San Antonio Veterans Memorial

San Antonio Harlandale

San Antonio McCollum

Seguin

5A DIVISION II

REGION 3

District 10

Bryan Rudder

College Station A&M Consolidated

Huntsville

Lamar Fulshear

Montgomery

Montgomery Lake Creek

Rosenberg Lamar Consolidated

REGION 4

District 13

Bastrop

Bastrop Cedar Creek

Brenham

Elgin

Georgetown East View

Leander Glenn

Leander Rouse

Pflugerville Connally

District 14

Austin Crockett

Austin McCallum

Austin Navarro

Austin Northeast

Austin Travis

Liberty Hill

Marble Falls

4A DIVISION I

REGION 4

District 13

Austin Johnson

Burnet

Comal Canyon Lake

Fredericksburg

Lampasas

Taylor

4A DIVISION II

REGION 4

District 13

Cuero

Giddings

Gonzales

La Grange

Navasota

Smithville

District 14

Austin Achieve

Austin Eastside Memorial

Geronimo Navarro

Manor New Tech

San Antonio Young Men's Leadership

Wimberley

3A DIVISION I

REGION 3

District 11

Caldwell

Cameron Yoe

Little River Academy

Lorena

McGregor

Rockdale

Troy

REGION 4

District 13

Blanco

Comfort

Lago Vista

Llano

Luling

2A DIVISION I

REGION 2

District 4

Cisco

Coleman

De Leon

Goldthwaite

San Saba

Winters

District 8

Axtell

Cayuga

Dawson

Italy

Kerens

Marlin

District 14

Brackettville Brackett

Center Point

Harper

Johnson City LBJ

Mason

Ozona

2A DIVISION II

REGION 3

District 10

Bremond

Chilton

Frost

Hubbard

Mart

Wortham

1A DIVISION II 6-MAN

REGION 3

District 12

Cranfills Gap

Iredell

Kopperl

Morgan

Walnut Springs

District 14

Buckholts

Dime Box

Mount Calm

Oglesby

BASKETBALL/VOLLEYBALL:

6A

REGION 4

District 25

Austin Vandegrift

Cedar Park Vista Ridge

Hutto

Round Rock

Round Rock Cedar Ridge

Round Rock McNeil

Round Rock Stony Point

Round Rock Westwood

District 26

Austin

Austin Akins

Austin Bowie

Austin Lake Travis

Austin Westlake

Buda Hays

Del Valle

San Marcos

5A

REGION 3

District 17

Austin Anderson

Austin Ann Richards School for Young Women Leaders (volleyball only)

Austin Crockett

Austin LASA

Austin McCallum

Austin Navarro

Austin Northeast

Austin Travis

Lockhart

District 18

Bastrop

Bastrop Cedar Creek

Elgin

Manor

Pflugerville

Pflugerville Connally

Pflugerville Hendrickson

Pflugerville Weiss

District 19

Brenham

Bryan Rudder

College Station

College Station A&M Consolidated

Katy Paetow

Magnolia

Magnolia West

Waller

REGION 4

District 25

Cedar Park

Georgetown

Georgetown East View

Leander

Leander Glenn

Leander Rouse

Liberty Hill

Marble Falls

District 26

Boerne Champion

Buda Johnson

Comal Canyon

Dripping Springs

Kerrville Tivy

Kyle Lehman

San Antonio Alamo Heights

San Antonio Veterans Memorial

Seguin

4A

REGION 1

District 19

Burnet

Georgetown Gateway (boys basketball, volleyball)

Jarrell

Lake Belton

Salado

Taylor

District 20

Austin Achieve

Austin Eastside Memorial

Austin Johnson

Giddings

La Grange

Manor New Tech

Smithville

3A

REGION 1

District 7

Bowie

Breckenridge

Henrietta

Holliday

Jacksboro

Nocona

Wichita Falls City View

District 19

Caldwell

Cameron Yoe

Florence

Lexington

Little River Academy

Rockdale

Rogers

REGION 4

District 25

Austin IDEA Montopolis

Blanco

Comfort

Ingram Moore

Lago Vista

Llano

2A

REGION 3

BASKETBALL ONLY

District 17

Bosqueville

Bruceville-Eddy

Chilton

Crawford

Moody

Rosebud-Lott

Waco Meyer

District 18

Axtell

Bremond

Dawson

Marlin

Mart

Wortham

District 27

Granger

Hearne

Holland

Milano

Thorndale

Thrall

District 29

Center Point

Goldthwaite

Harper

Johnson City LBJ

Junction

Mason

San Saba

VOLLEYBALL ONLY

REGION 2

District 14

Axtell

Bremond

Marlin

Mart

Wortham

Coolidge

Hubbard

Mount Calm

REGION 4

District 25

Granger

Holland

Milano

Rosebud-Lott

Thorndale

Thrall

Bartlett

Buckholts

District 26

Burton

Snook

Somerville

Dime Box

Fayetteville

McDade

Richards

Round Top-Carmine

District 29

Center Point

Harper

Johnson City LBJ

Junction

Lee Academy of Science and Engineering

San Antonio Stacey

Medina

1A

BASKETBALL ONLY

REGION 4

District 25

Abbott

Aquilla

Cranfills Gap

Gholson

Jonesboro

Mount Calm

Oglesby

District 29

Bartlett

Buckholts

Calvert

Dime Box

Fayetteville

North Zulch

Richards

Round Top-Carmine

