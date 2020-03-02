AUSTIN, Texas — The University Interscholastic League (UIL) announced its new classifications and athletic districts on Monday.
Texas high school districts across the Lone Star State are moving up and down based on the new enrollment numbers from previous years.
Central Texas will see some change, too, with these district realignments. Here is a look at what the district alignments in Central Texas look like:
FOOTBALL:
6A
REGION 4
District 25
- Austin Vandegrift
- Cedar Park Vista Ridge
- Hutto
- Round Rock
- Round Rock Cedar Ridge
- Round Rock McNeil
- Round Rock Stony Point
- Round Rock Westwood
RELATED: KVUE Game of the Week: Round Rock Dragons vs. Vandegrift Vipers
District 26
- Austin
- Austin Akins
- Austin Bowie
- Austin Lake Travis
- Austin Westlake
- Buda Hays
- Del Valle
- San Marcos
RELATED:
KVUE Game of the Week: Westlake Chaparrals vs. Cibolo Steele Knights
KVUE Game of the Week: Westlake Chaparrals vs. Lake Travis Cavaliers
5A DIVISION I
REGION 3
District 11
- Austin Anderson
- Cedar Park
- Georgetown
- Leander
- Manor
- Pflugerville
- Pflugerville Hendrickson
- Pflugerville Weiss
RELATED: KVUE Game of the Week: Cedar Park Timberwolves vs. Hutto Hippos
District 12
- Buda Johnson
- Comal Canyon
- Dripping Springs
- Kyle Lehman
- San Antonio Veterans Memorial
- San Antonio Harlandale
- San Antonio McCollum
- Seguin
5A DIVISION II
REGION 3
District 10
- Bryan Rudder
- College Station A&M Consolidated
- Huntsville
- Lamar Fulshear
- Montgomery
- Montgomery Lake Creek
- Rosenberg Lamar Consolidated
REGION 4
District 13
- Bastrop
- Bastrop Cedar Creek
- Brenham
- Elgin
- Georgetown East View
- Leander Glenn
- Leander Rouse
- Pflugerville Connally
District 14
- Austin Crockett
- Austin McCallum
- Austin Navarro
- Austin Northeast
- Austin Travis
- Liberty Hill
- Marble Falls
4A DIVISION I
REGION 4
District 13
- Austin Johnson
- Burnet
- Comal Canyon Lake
- Fredericksburg
- Lampasas
- Taylor
RELATED:
Catchy name, flashy game: Ace Whitehead leads Lampasas High School football team to semifinals
KVUE Game of the Week: Lampasas Badgers vs. Gonzales Apaches
4A DIVISION II
REGION 4
District 13
- Cuero
- Giddings
- Gonzales
- La Grange
- Navasota
- Smithville
District 14
- Austin Achieve
- Austin Eastside Memorial
- Geronimo Navarro
- Manor New Tech
- San Antonio Young Men's Leadership
- Wimberley
3A DIVISION I
REGION 3
District 11
- Caldwell
- Cameron Yoe
- Little River Academy
- Lorena
- McGregor
- Rockdale
- Troy
REGION 4
District 13
- Blanco
- Comfort
- Lago Vista
- Llano
- Luling
2A DIVISION I
REGION 2
District 4
- Cisco
- Coleman
- De Leon
- Goldthwaite
- San Saba
- Winters
District 8
- Axtell
- Cayuga
- Dawson
- Italy
- Kerens
- Marlin
District 14
- Brackettville Brackett
- Center Point
- Harper
- Johnson City LBJ
- Mason
- Ozona
2A DIVISION II
REGION 3
District 10
- Bremond
- Chilton
- Frost
- Hubbard
- Mart
- Wortham
1A DIVISION II 6-MAN
REGION 3
District 12
- Cranfills Gap
- Iredell
- Kopperl
- Morgan
- Walnut Springs
District 14
- Buckholts
- Dime Box
- Mount Calm
- Oglesby
BASKETBALL/VOLLEYBALL:
6A
REGION 4
District 25
- Austin Vandegrift
- Cedar Park Vista Ridge
- Hutto
- Round Rock
- Round Rock Cedar Ridge
- Round Rock McNeil
- Round Rock Stony Point
- Round Rock Westwood
District 26
- Austin
- Austin Akins
- Austin Bowie
- Austin Lake Travis
- Austin Westlake
- Buda Hays
- Del Valle
- San Marcos
5A
REGION 3
District 17
- Austin Anderson
- Austin Ann Richards School for Young Women Leaders (volleyball only)
- Austin Crockett
- Austin LASA
- Austin McCallum
- Austin Navarro
- Austin Northeast
- Austin Travis
- Lockhart
District 18
- Bastrop
- Bastrop Cedar Creek
- Elgin
- Manor
- Pflugerville
- Pflugerville Connally
- Pflugerville Hendrickson
- Pflugerville Weiss
District 19
- Brenham
- Bryan Rudder
- College Station
- College Station A&M Consolidated
- Katy Paetow
- Magnolia
- Magnolia West
- Waller
REGION 4
District 25
- Cedar Park
- Georgetown
- Georgetown East View
- Leander
- Leander Glenn
- Leander Rouse
- Liberty Hill
- Marble Falls
District 26
- Boerne Champion
- Buda Johnson
- Comal Canyon
- Dripping Springs
- Kerrville Tivy
- Kyle Lehman
- San Antonio Alamo Heights
- San Antonio Veterans Memorial
- Seguin
4A
REGION 1
District 19
- Burnet
- Georgetown Gateway (boys basketball, volleyball)
- Jarrell
- Lake Belton
- Salado
- Taylor
District 20
- Austin Achieve
- Austin Eastside Memorial
- Austin Johnson
- Giddings
- La Grange
- Manor New Tech
- Smithville
3A
REGION 1
District 7
- Bowie
- Breckenridge
- Henrietta
- Holliday
- Jacksboro
- Nocona
- Wichita Falls City View
District 19
- Caldwell
- Cameron Yoe
- Florence
- Lexington
- Little River Academy
- Rockdale
- Rogers
REGION 4
District 25
- Austin IDEA Montopolis
- Blanco
- Comfort
- Ingram Moore
- Lago Vista
- Llano
2A
REGION 3
BASKETBALL ONLY
District 17
- Bosqueville
- Bruceville-Eddy
- Chilton
- Crawford
- Moody
- Rosebud-Lott
- Waco Meyer
District 18
- Axtell
- Bremond
- Dawson
- Marlin
- Mart
- Wortham
District 27
- Granger
- Hearne
- Holland
- Milano
- Thorndale
- Thrall
District 29
- Center Point
- Goldthwaite
- Harper
- Johnson City LBJ
- Junction
- Mason
- San Saba
VOLLEYBALL ONLY
REGION 2
District 14
- Axtell
- Bremond
- Marlin
- Mart
- Wortham
- Coolidge
- Hubbard
- Mount Calm
REGION 4
District 25
- Granger
- Holland
- Milano
- Rosebud-Lott
- Thorndale
- Thrall
- Bartlett
- Buckholts
District 26
- Burton
- Snook
- Somerville
- Dime Box
- Fayetteville
- McDade
- Richards
- Round Top-Carmine
District 29
- Center Point
- Harper
- Johnson City LBJ
- Junction
- Lee Academy of Science and Engineering
- San Antonio Stacey
- Medina
1A
BASKETBALL ONLY
REGION 4
District 25
- Abbott
- Aquilla
- Cranfills Gap
- Gholson
- Jonesboro
- Mount Calm
- Oglesby
District 29
- Bartlett
- Buckholts
- Calvert
- Dime Box
- Fayetteville
- North Zulch
- Richards
- Round Top-Carmine
Be sure to catch Friday Football Fever with KVUE this season for the latest high school scores, highlights and updates.
PEOPLE ARE ALSO READING:
Big cool down in Central Texas mid-week
Austin 22-year-old 'gets her life back' with new migraine treatment
Did J. Lo and Shakira pay tribute to Kobe Bryant during the Super Bowl halftime show?
Google's touching Super Bowl commercial will warm your heart