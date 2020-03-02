AUSTIN, Texas — The University Interscholastic League (UIL) announced its new classifications and athletic districts on Monday. 

Texas high school districts across the Lone Star State are moving up and down based on the new enrollment numbers from previous years.

Central Texas will see some change, too, with these district realignments. Here is a look at what the district alignments in Central Texas look like: 

FOOTBALL: 

6A

REGION 4

District 25

  • Austin Vandegrift
  • Cedar Park Vista Ridge
  • Hutto
  • Round Rock
  • Round Rock Cedar Ridge
  • Round Rock McNeil
  • Round Rock Stony Point
  • Round Rock Westwood

District 26

  • Austin
  • Austin Akins
  • Austin Bowie
  • Austin Lake Travis
  • Austin Westlake
  • Buda Hays
  • Del Valle
  • San Marcos

5A DIVISION I

REGION 3

District 11

  • Austin Anderson
  • Cedar Park
  • Georgetown
  • Leander
  • Manor
  • Pflugerville
  • Pflugerville Hendrickson
  • Pflugerville Weiss

District 12

  • Buda Johnson
  • Comal Canyon
  • Dripping Springs
  • Kyle Lehman
  • San Antonio Veterans Memorial
  • San Antonio Harlandale
  • San Antonio McCollum
  • Seguin

5A DIVISION II

REGION 3

District 10

  • Bryan Rudder
  • College Station A&M Consolidated
  • Huntsville
  • Lamar Fulshear
  • Montgomery
  • Montgomery Lake Creek
  • Rosenberg Lamar Consolidated

REGION 4

District 13

  • Bastrop
  • Bastrop Cedar Creek
  • Brenham
  • Elgin
  • Georgetown East View
  • Leander Glenn
  • Leander Rouse
  • Pflugerville Connally

District 14

  • Austin Crockett
  • Austin McCallum
  • Austin Navarro
  • Austin Northeast
  • Austin Travis
  • Liberty Hill
  • Marble Falls

4A DIVISION I

REGION 4

District 13

  • Austin Johnson
  • Burnet
  • Comal Canyon Lake
  • Fredericksburg
  • Lampasas
  • Taylor

4A DIVISION II

REGION 4

District 13

  • Cuero
  • Giddings
  • Gonzales
  • La Grange
  • Navasota
  • Smithville

District 14

  • Austin Achieve 
  • Austin Eastside Memorial
  • Geronimo Navarro
  • Manor New Tech
  • San Antonio Young Men's Leadership 
  • Wimberley

3A DIVISION I

REGION 3

District 11

  • Caldwell
  • Cameron Yoe
  • Little River Academy
  • Lorena
  • McGregor
  • Rockdale
  • Troy

REGION 4

District 13

  • Blanco
  • Comfort
  • Lago Vista
  • Llano
  • Luling

2A DIVISION I

REGION 2

District 4

  • Cisco
  • Coleman
  • De Leon
  • Goldthwaite
  • San Saba
  • Winters

District 8

  • Axtell
  • Cayuga
  • Dawson
  • Italy
  • Kerens
  • Marlin

District 14

  • Brackettville Brackett
  • Center Point
  • Harper
  • Johnson City LBJ
  • Mason
  • Ozona

2A DIVISION II

REGION 3

District 10

  • Bremond
  • Chilton
  • Frost
  • Hubbard
  • Mart
  • Wortham

1A  DIVISION II 6-MAN

REGION 3

District 12

  • Cranfills Gap
  • Iredell
  • Kopperl
  • Morgan
  • Walnut Springs

District 14

  • Buckholts
  • Dime Box
  • Mount Calm
  • Oglesby

BASKETBALL/VOLLEYBALL:

6A

REGION 4

District 25

  • Austin Vandegrift
  • Cedar Park Vista Ridge
  • Hutto
  • Round Rock
  • Round Rock Cedar Ridge
  • Round Rock McNeil
  • Round Rock Stony Point
  • Round Rock Westwood

District 26

  • Austin
  • Austin Akins
  • Austin Bowie
  • Austin Lake Travis
  • Austin Westlake
  • Buda Hays
  • Del Valle
  • San Marcos

5A

REGION 3

District 17

  • Austin Anderson
  • Austin Ann Richards School for Young Women Leaders (volleyball only)
  • Austin Crockett
  • Austin LASA
  • Austin McCallum
  • Austin Navarro
  • Austin Northeast
  • Austin Travis
  • Lockhart 

District 18

  • Bastrop
  • Bastrop Cedar Creek
  • Elgin
  • Manor
  • Pflugerville
  • Pflugerville Connally
  • Pflugerville Hendrickson
  • Pflugerville Weiss

District 19

  • Brenham
  • Bryan Rudder
  • College Station
  • College Station A&M Consolidated
  • Katy Paetow
  • Magnolia
  • Magnolia West
  • Waller

REGION 4

District 25

  • Cedar Park
  • Georgetown
  • Georgetown East View
  • Leander
  • Leander Glenn
  • Leander Rouse
  • Liberty Hill
  • Marble Falls

District 26

  • Boerne Champion
  • Buda Johnson
  • Comal Canyon
  • Dripping Springs
  • Kerrville Tivy
  • Kyle Lehman
  • San Antonio Alamo Heights
  • San Antonio Veterans Memorial
  • Seguin

4A

REGION 1

District 19

  • Burnet
  • Georgetown Gateway (boys basketball, volleyball) 
  • Jarrell
  • Lake Belton
  • Salado
  • Taylor

District 20

  • Austin Achieve 
  • Austin Eastside Memorial
  • Austin Johnson
  • Giddings
  • La Grange
  • Manor New Tech
  • Smithville

3A

REGION 1

District 7

  • Bowie
  • Breckenridge
  • Henrietta
  • Holliday
  • Jacksboro
  • Nocona
  • Wichita Falls City View

District 19

  • Caldwell
  • Cameron Yoe
  • Florence
  • Lexington
  • Little River Academy
  • Rockdale
  • Rogers

REGION 4

District 25

  • Austin IDEA Montopolis
  • Blanco
  • Comfort
  • Ingram Moore
  • Lago Vista
  • Llano

2A

REGION 3

BASKETBALL ONLY

District 17

  • Bosqueville
  • Bruceville-Eddy
  • Chilton
  • Crawford
  • Moody
  • Rosebud-Lott
  • Waco Meyer

District 18

  • Axtell
  • Bremond
  • Dawson
  • Marlin
  • Mart
  • Wortham

District 27

  • Granger
  • Hearne
  • Holland
  • Milano
  • Thorndale
  • Thrall

District 29

  • Center Point
  • Goldthwaite
  • Harper
  • Johnson City LBJ
  • Junction
  • Mason
  • San Saba

VOLLEYBALL ONLY

REGION 2

District 14

  • Axtell
  • Bremond
  • Marlin
  • Mart
  • Wortham
  • Coolidge
  • Hubbard
  • Mount Calm

REGION 4

District 25

  • Granger
  • Holland
  • Milano
  • Rosebud-Lott
  • Thorndale
  • Thrall
  • Bartlett
  • Buckholts

District 26

  • Burton
  • Snook
  • Somerville
  • Dime Box
  • Fayetteville
  • McDade
  • Richards
  • Round Top-Carmine

District 29

  • Center Point
  • Harper
  • Johnson City LBJ
  • Junction
  • Lee Academy of Science and Engineering
  • San Antonio Stacey
  • Medina

1A

BASKETBALL ONLY

REGION 4

District 25

  • Abbott
  • Aquilla
  • Cranfills Gap
  • Gholson
  • Jonesboro
  • Mount Calm
  • Oglesby

District 29

  • Bartlett
  • Buckholts
  • Calvert
  • Dime Box
  • Fayetteville
  • North Zulch
  • Richards
  • Round Top-Carmine

Be sure to catch Friday Football Fever with KVUE this season for the latest high school scores, highlights and updates. 

