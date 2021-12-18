South Oak Cliff makes history with first state championship. Here's how it happened

SOC becomes the first Dallas ISD school to win a state title since 1958.

ARLINGTON, Texas — The celebration is on in The Mecca.

South Oak Cliff made history on Saturday by becoming the first school from Dallas Independent School District to win the Texas football state championship since 1958.

In front of a packed house at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Tex., SOC defeated Liberty Hill, 23-14, to claim the UIL Class 5A Division II state title.

It is the first state championship in school history.

“This wasn’t a South Oak Cliff thing," said SOC head coach Jason Todd after the game. "This was about Dallas."

There were "Class of" banners throughout the SOC fan section. There was no disputing how important this game was to generations of alumni and the entire community.

The game was a war of attrition until the final five minutes when the Bears pulled away as fans stretched from end zone to end zone chanted "S-O-C!"

Watch game highlights:

Quarterback Kevin Henry-Jennings was awarded offensive MVP.

The SMU commit led SOC to a touchdown on an opening drive that included a pair of 4th Down conversions. The drive ended with a 17-yard touchdown pass from Henry-Jennings to receiver Corinthean Coleman.

In the second quarter, SOC extended the lead to 14-0 when Henry-Jennings threw a dart to Jamyri "Wildman" Cauley.

Liberty Hill came back. The school out of Austin scored twice in the final five minutes of the second quarter to tie the game, 14-14, by halftime.

Liberty Hill attempted two passes all game, while rushing 46 times for 276 yards.

Abdul Muhammad was named defensive MVP for South Oak Cliff as he made tackle after tackle against a bruising Liberty Hill attack.

SOC broke the tie game when the Bears settled for a Diego Varela 29-yard go-ahead field goal with 8:25 in the fourth quarter.

On the ensuing drive, Liberty was faced with 4th & 6 and ran a fake punt for a first down but it was called back due to an offensive holding penalty.

On the next play, Liberty Hill went for it with a deep pass but it was broken up by the SOC defense.

Bears took over on downs from the Liberty Hill 20-yard-line.

Moments later, Qualon Farrar rushed 17 yards into the end zone.

The SOC sideline and fan section went bonkers.

"We fought hard," Farrar said in his on-field postgame interview. "We came from dark days and hard times and now we at the top."

They knew what was about to happen.

On the ensuing kickoff, South Oak Cliff forced a fumble and recovered it.

Ballgame.

SOC ran out the clock as the coaches and players ran onto the field.

State champions for the first time in school history.

Jason Todd becomes the first black head coach from a Dallas-area school to win a title since 1990.

The victory parade is scheduled for Tuesday, Dec. 21 at 11 a.m.