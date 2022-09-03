Volleyball players subjected to racial slurs during match at Canyon High School, mother alleges

Comal ISD is investigating after a mother says students at the New Braunfels school used slurs throughout the match and were not removed by administrators.

SAN ANTONIO — A mother says her daughters were subjected to persistent racial taunts as visiting players in a volleyball match at New Braunfels Canyon High School.

Jennifer Gardner Price said students in the front row of the student section shouted the N-word at players from Hays High School throughout the game, and when coaches notified Canyon administrators, "all they told the boys was 'watch your mouths.'” She says nobody was ejected from the game, and the abuse continued even as the girls were leaving the gym.

"The boys were not kept away from our team after the game and they were allowed to continue to heckle the girls on their way out," Gardner Price said. "An SRO had to escort our team out to their bus."

Gardner Price said that ironically, the Hays players all were displaying the number 3 on their hands in support of Rachel Richardson, a Duke University volleyball player who was subjected to a similar incident a week ago during a match at BYU.

I have no words…. Tonight our Hays volleyball girls played Canyon HS where the front row of Canyon’s student section... Posted by Jennifer Gardner Price on Friday, September 2, 2022

Comal Independent School District released a statement that the school is investigating the incident and apologized "for any inappropriate comments that may have been made."

"Should it be found that any one student, or group of students, made any sort of racial comments at any point during or after the game, they will be disciplined to the fullest extent possible," said Mandy Epley, acting superintendent of Comal ISD.

Dear CISD Community, I want to take this opportunity to address a situation that is currently being circulated on... Posted by Comal ISD on Saturday, September 3, 2022

"I want to personally apologize to the players and coaches on the Hays High School volleyball team, as well as the Hays High School community for any inappropriate comments that may have been made," Epley said. "Please be assured that we will get to the bottom of this issue and that Comal ISD will not tolerate any racially intolerant behavior."

The district also explained the reasoning for not ejecting anyone from the game.

"An Assistant Coach at Hays notified the AP supervising the student section that while she did not hear the alleged comments, that a couple members of the Hays team did hear the statements.

"The AP immediately addressed the student section and asked if anyone had heard the slur. No one admitted saying it or hearing it. She then addressed the group reminding them to not use names of players, player numbers, or use any negative or inappropriate language.

"Had the students who allegedly made these racial slurs been positively identified by any of the players, coaches, referees, students, or adults in attendance, then the AP would have immediately removed them from the game, and we would be disciplining them appropriately."