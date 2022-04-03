'Waco ISD is on its way back'| Waco ISD Unveils New Paul Tyson Field

The field is part of a larger plan to revamp Waco High School.

WACO, Texas — It's been in the works for a long time and now it's here. The brand new Paul Tyson Field was unveiled with a ribbon-cutting ceremony. The new field replaces the old one that stood for 60 years.

The ceremony took place in the main foyer area where a number of speakers took the podium to address a crowd of students, staff and community members.

"It's a dream come true. I was fortunate enough to coach here a long time ago started in 1987," Waco ISD Athletic Director Ed Love said. "This is a wonderful, wonderful day. I'm very excited about what's gonna do for our kids and for our community."

But this is just one part of a bigger plan to revamp Waco schools starting with Waco High School.

"Within a couple of years, we're gonna have a brand new high school, right over there," Love said. "We've been needing a new Waco high school for a long, long, long time. We've been adding wings over here. I feel like the school's gonna fly away because they have so many wings."

Superintendent Susan Kincannon doubled down saying that today's ribbon-cutting is simply just the start.

"This is the beginning of a process of rebuilding Waco High School. Our voters approved a bond program and we will be building a brand new Waco High School right here where the current facility exists."

US Olympian and Waco High alumn Will London had the honor of cutting the ribbon today and he said that this field and the new school will provide brand new opportunities.

"I feel like when you see an opportunity like this a brand new track brand new facility.... also, a new school coming soon. You get to see a lot of brand new kids that get to do a lot of different things. That maybe I didn't do."