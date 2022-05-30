Highlanders' repeat bid ends in Grand Junction

McLennan's baseball season ended Monday at the Junior College World Series in Grand Junction.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. — McLennan's bid to repeat as junior college baseball's national champion ended Monday.

The No. 3 seed Highlanders lost to No. 7 seed Cowley 10-8 in an elimination game at the Junior College World Series in Grand Junction, Colorado.

The Tigers and Highlanders were tied 3-3 after two innings, before MCC took a 4-3 lead in the third.

From there, a three-run fourth inning was the difference for Cowley, as MCC couldn't follow scoreless defensive frames in the seventh and eighth innings with enough runs to force extra innings.

The Highlanders finished the 2022 season with a 50-13-1 overall record, 28-4 conference mark and conference championship.