WACO, Texas — A three-run home run was enough of a spark to last two games in Waco.

No. 10 McLennan CC beat No. 11 Weatherford College 10-0 in six innings Saturday at Bosque River Ballpark in Waco.

Garrett Martin hit a three-run home run in the Highlander half of the first to start the scoring for MCC (17-7 overall, 3-1 conference), capitalizing on two early walks.

From there, MCC kept rolling, cutting the game short.

In the second game, Cole More walked it off with an RBI sacrifice fly in the 10th for the 10-7 win.

The Highlanders' sweep was enough to take the series, 3-1, its first series in conference play.

Next, McLennan will face Vernon College. That series will start with a doubleheader in Vernon on Wednesday with a noon first pitch, before pivoting to Waco on Saturday for a 1 p.m. start.