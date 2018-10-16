The McLennan Highlassies shot 333-309 – 642 to finish as the highest-placing two-year program among the field at the NAIA Fall Preview held at the par-72, 6,050-yard Lincoln Park Golf Club in Oklahoma City. McLennan finished in ninth place overall, 14 strokes ahead of Iowa Western CC with 656 (12th). Murray State and Seminole State, the other two-year programs in the field, finished with 671 (13th) and 729 (16th), respectively.

The Savannah College of Art & Design finished in first place with 299-293 – 592, followed by Texas Wesleyan in second with 302-296 – 598 and South Carolina Beaufort in third with 304-298 – 602.

Freshman Ellie Darnell shot 79-73 – 152 to lead the Highlassies and finish tied for 17th place.

Other McLennan scores: sophomore Elin Eriksson, tied for 30th, 80-76 – 156; sophomore Briana Venegas, tied for 54th, 87-78 – 165; Rylee Taylor-Perez, 63rd, 87-82 – 169; and Valeria Enriquez, 73rd, 92-89 – 181.

Other team scores: Loyola-New Orleans, tied for fourth, 309-297 – 606; Dalton State, tied for fourth, 309-297– 606; William Carey, sixth, 307-303 – 610; William Penn, seventh, 316-307 – 623; Oklahoma City A, eighth, 311-314 – 625; Bellevue, 10th, 332-317 – 649; Oklahoma City B, 11th, 327-325 – 652; Iowa Western, 12th, 327-329 – 656; Murray State, 13th, 341-330 – 671; St Thomas, 14th, 340-347– 687; Grand View, 15th, 358-332 – 690; and Seminole State (OK), 16th, 360-369 – 729.

