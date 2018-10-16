The McLennan Highlassies shot 333 to sit in 12th place after opening day of the NAIA Fall Preview at the par-72, 6,050-yard Lincoln Park Golf Club in Oklahoma City.

The Savannah College of Art & Design sits atop the leaderboard with 299, followed by Texas Wesleyan in second with 302 and South Carolina Beaufort in third with 304.

Freshman Ellie Darnell shot 79 to lead the Highlassies and is tied for 26th.

Other McLennan scores: sophomore Elin Eriksson, tied for 29th, 80; sophomore Briana Venegas, tied for 63rd; Rylee Taylor-Perez, tied for 63rd, 87; and Valeria Enriquez, tied for 73rd, 92.

Other team scores: William Carey, fourth, 307; Loyola-New Orleans, tied for fifth, 309; Dalton State, tied for fifth, 309; Oklahoma City A, seventh, 311; William Penn, eighth, 316; Oklahoma City B, tied for ninth, 327; Iowa Western, tied for ninth, 327; Bellevue, 11th, 332; St Thomas, 13th, 340; Murray State, 14th, 341; Grand View, 15th, 358; and Seminole State (OK), 16th, 360.

McLennan,, Iowa Western, Murray State and Seminole State are the only two-year programs in the field. The tournament was shortened from 54 to 36 holes due to weather and course conditions, and will conclude with the final round Tuesday morning.

