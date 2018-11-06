Arlington, TX — A hiring event for Texas Live! is scheduled to be held on Wednesday, June 13, 2018 from 2-7pm.

The event will take place Inside All You Can Eat Porch which is located at the top of the Right Field Home Run Porch. Guests may enter near First Base Gate and follow the signs to the event.

Free parking will be available in Lots C and J.

Texas Live! is seeking applicants for all types of positions from entry level to management opportunities. Positions include but are not limited to Servers, Cooks, Bartenders, Front and Back-of-House, Music Entertainment Specialists, as well as Sales, Marketing, and Promotional Managers.

Pre-registration for this event is required. To register and to receive more information, please visit https://texaslivejobfair.eventbrite.com/ .

Texas Live!, in partnership between the Texas Rangers, The Cordish Companies and City of Arlington, is a dynamic $250 million world-class dining, entertainment and hospitality district opening in the Arlington Entertainment District late this summer. The project will set a new standard in sports-anchored developments and will feature 200,000 square feet of best-in-class local, regional and national dining and entertainment and a 5,000-capacity outdoor event pavilion, as well as an upscale Live! by Loews hotel with 35,000 square feet of meeting/convention space, scheduled to open in 2019. The project is creating over 3,000 new jobs for the City of Arlington and Tarrant County including 2,000 new construction jobs and over 1,000 new permanent jobs.

If you have any questions, please contact Lacey Douglas at Workforce Solutions for Tarrant County. Thank you for your attention.

© 2018 KCEN